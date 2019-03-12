The Marks and Spencer sign coming down in a sad episode for South Shields

27 shops we've lost from South Shields town centre in the past 10 years

The plight of South Shields' once thriving town centre is rarely far from debate in recent times.

Dozens of shops have closed in the town centre in the past decade or so. The recession, internet shopping, the national struggles facing high street chains have all taken their toll, with many of South Shields' stores closing because their parent companies went into administration. Some stores have become home to new businesses and charity shops, and efforts are underway to improve the town's fortunes, including the 365 project. Here we look at some of the well-known and much-loved names we've lost from Shields in the past 10 years.

Closed in January 2009 as the company disappeared from UK high streets, one of the first victims of the credit crunch.

1. Woolworths, King Street

Closed in 2011 after parent company Dixons Retail decided to move to an out-of-town site in North Shields.

2. Currys, King Street

Closed in 2014.

3. Thorntons, King Street

Closed in 2013 after the company ran into difficulties.

4. HMV, King Street

