'Another business bites the dust' - readers react as Barclays announces closure in South Shields

Customers have been having their say after Barclays confirmed one of its branches in South Shields was closing.

The bank's branch at The Nook, South Shields, will close its doors to customers in May - with Barclays saying customer numbers have dropped.

Lloyds at The Nook also closed its doors in 2017.

Customers have hit out at the closure, calling the bank an "essential" asset to the community, which they say is always busy.

Speaking to the Gazette on Friday as the news broke, Coun Pat Hay, who represents Harton ward, said: "This is a thriving retail area where footfall has doubled in the past two years and this closure will be a huge loss to the local population.”

Some of you also expressed concerns about people having to travel further to do their banking, and what the premises could become in the future.

Here's how you reacted to the news on the Shields Gazette Facebook page:

Julie Bolland: "Disgusting letter from Barclays stated due to decrease in people using branch ... it’s always packed when I go in will be a big miss."

Viv Marley: "Far rather shut king Street branch than take away a business from a very busy area of Shields."

Tracy Tooley: "Another charity shop or barbers?"

Donna Watson: "Like Lloyds bank, that went at the Nook and when you go into town it takes ages to get served."

Carolyn Tovey: "I travel from Boldon to use it as they closed East Boldon branch some time ago it’s getting to a point where your going to have to travel to do banking you can’t sort everything online either It’s nice to see a face when you're dealing with money."

Lisa Ball: "The Nook is the only shopping area we have and Barclays Bank is essential."

Christina Walker: "I use this branch there is always a queue when I go. This is stupid move in my eyes but my objections are not going to change things."

Susan Meston: "It's a shame when local businesses rely on it for their business banking - it's always busy!"

Pritam Singh: "Another business bites the dust."

Stephen Langley: "Getting ready for no-deal Brexit. This is just the tip of the iceberg."

Kathryn Allen: "I go in here every few weeks and it's always busy with a queue, it will be a miss."

Annmarie Noble: "It's always busy when I pop in but must admit I only pop in a handful of times a year now. I mostly use online banking but it is handy."

Rachael Goodfellow: "Absolutely shocking. Especially for elderly people who use this bank as it’s close to their homes."

Victoria Hay Nelson: "Don't know how they can justify closing such a busy wee place as also every time I need to go to the bank I will have to pay for parking it's a joke."