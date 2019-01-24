Greggs asks customers to stop asking for a festive bake all year round

The North East's most successful bakers has asked customers to stop asking for one of its most popular products to be sold all year round.

Greggs' festive bake has become a firm favourite with customers in the North East, so much so it even has its own website - with a countdown appearing in the run up to Christmas each year clocking down the days until it goes on sale.

With Christmas now long over, festive bakes have vanished from the shelves once more - sparking the product's biggest fans to inundate the North East-based bakery chain with requests for the bake to return full-time.

However, Greggs have ruled out a year-round festive bake - has now had to ask customers to stop asking.

In a post on Twitter today, it said: "We really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really need you to stop asking for a year-round Festive Bake. IT’S JUST FOR CHRISTMAS!"

Some weren't happy. @wowwhataparty replied: "GIVE US THE FESTIVE BAKE, SUPPLY AND DEMAND DICTATES IT."

@libbyarnold94 tweeted back: "Okay but make a vegan festive bake."

@ripmorv said; "How about a summer bake but it has all the same ingredients?"

Iceland, which stocks Greggs products, had earlier apologised to customers when its stocks ran out for the year.

Replying to @Stevesafc31 @GreggsOfficial tweeted: "Hi Stephen, unfortunately the Greggs Festive Bake is part of our Christmas range and we currently do not stock this product."

The festive bake furore comes after Greggs made national headlines earlier this month with the introduction of a vegan sausage roll, a product it released after pressure from customers - including a petition organised by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta).