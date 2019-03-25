In pictures: When Jarrow's new shopping mall became the UK's first Arndale Centre

Jarrow became home to the UK's first American-style Arndale Centre when it opened in 1961 - and, as The Viking Centre, it's still going strong. Take a look back through these pictures from our photographic archive and see how many of the shops you remember.

1. Last days of Liptons Who remembers Lipton's store in Jarrow? Here it was having a closing down sale? Does anyone remember the date? jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Off to the shops This mum and child were off to the shops in Grange Road, Jarrow, which is part of the new shopping centre. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Anything you fancy? A spot of window shopping at what was now known as the Viking Precinct in 1985. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. All dressed up This couple had their best top coats on to go shopping in 1973. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more