Pop, rock or something completely different? Tell us who you want to see at next year's South Tyneside Summer Festival

South Tyneside's free summer concerts are a huge highlight in the borough's calendar, attracting thousands of visitors each year.

This summer's annual festival, which runs across three months, boosted the local economy by more than £3million.

The figure was confirmed by South Tyneside Council yesterday.



More than 107,000 people took part in the festival programme across South Tyneside - with around 64,000 of these heading to the concerts, which are held every Sunday throughout July.

The summer concerts boast names from across the music world, as well as giving local performers a chance to shine.

We may not have even had Christmas yet, but we're already looking to next summer - and who you want to see take to the stage.

The Vamps were on the line-up for this year's free concerts.

This year's acts included Heather Small, Atomic Kitten, Pixie Lott, The Vamps, X Factor contestant Sam Lavery and ex-JLS member Aston Merrygold.

But what sort of artist would you like to see on the bill for summer 2019?

Share your best suggestions (and most sensible) suggestions with us, and we'll put together a wish list.

Little Mix, Joe McElderry and Billy Ocean have also performed at Bents Park.

