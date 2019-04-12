See inside landmark South Shields seafront pub ahead of Easter launch

It’s full steam ahead for a landmark seafront pub and restaurant in South Shields after a £70,000 revamp by new owners.

The Marsden Rattler, on Sea Road, has been taken over by Sinia Jazwi and Tom Cram, who have reopened the landmark railway carriage in time for Easter.

The pub had closed its doors earlier this year.

The landmark venue has reopened and undergone a revamp.

Sinia, who also owns The Chichester Arms, and business partner Tom, who co-owns the Sandhaven Beach Chalets next door to the venue, say they leapt at the chance to restore the Rattler to is former glory.

The pair picked up the keys in February and since then have been working to get the pub and restaurant back on track in time for its Easter weekend launch.

Sinia, 35, said: “The Rattler is in such a significant place on the seafront and it has become iconic.

“I found out that it had shut and straight away I thought; ‘I really want it’. “So I enquired and then contacted Tom Cram, who owns the chalets next door, and we decided to open it up together as co-owners.”

It re-opened to customers on Thursday, March 28, and bosses say it will be fully operational by next weekend - with a full menu, entertainment and extended opening hours.

The inside of the Rattler following its refurbishment.''New seating is aimed at giving customers the feel of an old fashioned railway station.

Sinia said part of the refurbishment has seen the team strip back layers of paint on the outside of the railway carriage to uncover its original colours of maroon and ivy.

Meanwhile the inside has been done out in a shabby chic look, to give it the feel of an old fashioned train station.

Sinia added: “It has been around-the-clock work since we got it. We spent two and a half weeks just cleaning it.

“We have done out the inside with a shabby chic feel.

The shabby chic look of the revamped Rattler.

“And inside it has gone from duck egg blue to a more original old station look with modern touches here and there.”

Pub bosses say the venue still has its terrace area and big conservatory so customers can dine with a view.

The venue currently has a team of 10 staff with more due to join the ranks at Easter.

Sinia continued: “I am delighted with how it looks and we plan to continue to invest.

The seating inside the new Rattler.

“The hard work the team has done has been amazing and a few more improvements are to come.”

The pub is currently serving food from 12pm to 8pm, Monday to Saturday and a Sunday Carvery from 12pm to 6pm, with extended opening hours planned after Easter. From May onwards it will serve breakfast.

Over the Easter weekend it will be open 12pm to 1am, featuring live entertainment including in-house DJ’s.

The Rattler has kept is conservatory dining area and given it a shabby chic feel.

The inside of the Rattler after it has undergone a refurbishment.

The enterance to the revamped Rattler.

The Rattler incorporates a mix of old and new features.

The conservatory area of the revamped Rattler.