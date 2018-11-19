Takeaway plans for former South Shields budget store

Up to eight jobs could be created if a former budget supermarket is given permission to become a takeaway.

Plans have been submitted to South Tyneside Council to convert the former Shields Super Save store, in Frederick Street.

If approved, the scheme would allow the new business to open 12pm – 12am every day of the week, including Sundays and bank holidays.

It also includes provision for an extraction system to be installed at the back of the site.

Figures released by the BBC and Office for National Statistics last month (October) named South Tyneside among the top five areas in the country for the number of takeaways.

The borough has more pizza places, fried-chicken shops and other fast food outlets in South Tyneside per 100,000 of the population than Manchester, Newcastle and Sunderland.

And earlier this year, in June, town hall bosses used new powers to reject a planning application for a takeaway in the the centre of South Shields, citing sky-high obesity levels among kids.

New rules passed last year mean they can block such businesses in wards where a 10 per cent obesity rate has been recorded in Year 6 children – 10 and 11-year-olds.

Members of the public have until the end of the year to submit comments on the scheme to the council’s planning department.

