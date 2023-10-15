Cabin crew recruitment day set to be held by Emirates in Newcastle city centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dubai-based airline Emirates is set to hold a recruitment day for potential new cabin crew members in Newcastle city centre.

The event will be held on Tuesday, October 17, at the Maldron Hotel, on Newgate Street.

The recruitment drive is part of Emirates’ effort to continue to meet its planned growth trajectory, with successful applicants set to join the airline’s 1,083-strong cabin crew team in the UK.

Emirates states that it is loking for “individuals who are passionate about delivering simple yet personalised and impeccable hospitality while creating memorable moments for its customers”.

Emirates is holding a recruitment day in Newcastle for potential new cabin crew members. Photo: Getty Images.

The airline is also looking for candidates who are confident enough to lead and take control when it comes to managing aircraft services, security, and safety procedures.

To take part in the recruitment day, hopeful candidates can walk in with an up-to-date CV and a recent photograph; however, candidates are advised to pre-register here for a smoother experience.

Emirates is warning candidates that they must be prepared to spend the full day at the venue, with shortlisted candidates set to be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews on the same day.

Any candidates who are successful in getting a role with Emirates will receive a learning experience at the airline’s state-of-the-art facility in Dubai.