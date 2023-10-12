News you can trust since 1849
Cafe India owner successfully raises over 1k for charity in father’s name

Noor Ahmed raised money for The Abdur Rouf Foundation which will help those in need in Bangladesh.

By Holly Allton
Published 12th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
The owner of a South Shields Indian restaurant has successfully raised over one thousand pounds for a charity close to his heart.

Noor Ahmed, who is the owner of Cafe India took part in his eleventh Great North Run this year, and was joined by his niece.

Together, the pair hoped to raise money for a charity set up in honour and memory of Ahmed’s father - The Abdur Rouf Foundation, which helps people in Bangladesh with medication, food and education.

As well as participating in the Great North Run, Ahmed also set up a charity night at his restaurant in order to raise as much funds as possible for the charity to support those from his home country.

The charity fundraising dinner which was held on Wednesday, September 6 offered a £20 set menu, with live music entertainment.

Ahmed has since revealed that the charity fundraising dinner event raised a total of £1,021, which isn’t including the money raised from Ahmed’s Great North Run.

Ahmed said: “It feels very good but I’m not stopping. Every year I will try to raise money for the foundation.”

Despite raising money for various causes in the past when participating in the Great North Run, Ahmed has said that he will exclusively support The Abdur Rouf Foundation when he runs the half-marathon again in the future.

Ahmed said: “This money will help the poor people in Bangladesh, as it will go towards a medical camp and medication, as well as food, housing and education including books.”

