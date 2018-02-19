Call for action on flytipping after rubbish dumped at Hebburn marina

Council bosses are trying to trace litter louts who are making a mess of a South Tyneside beauty spot.

The investiagtion was launched after a local resident found a mountain of waste discarded at Hebburn Marina.

I went down last week with my camera and there was rubbish - it’s disgraceful. Hebburn resident

The issue is, he says, a regular problem.

The man, who does not wish to be named, said: “I was down there three weeks ago and there was rubbish. I went down last week with my camera and again there was rubbish. It’s disgraceful.

“The area is out the way. There needs to be some sort of barrier which goes down at a certain time of night to stop people from going down there and being able to dump their rubbish. Either that, or they should have a camera to monitor the area.”

A spokesman for South Tyneside Council said: “A quantity of DIY waste was discovered by South Tyneside Homes’ handy estates team at Hebburn Marina on Wednesday February 14 and an investigation is ongoing.

“We would appeal for anyone with information about this incident and those responsible to contact the council in confidence.

“This area is closely monitored and inspected regularly.

“We are also working on proposals for the use of new technology to help tackle issues including fly tipping.

“There is no excuse for people not to dispose of their rubbish properly.

“There are significant costs involved in clearing and investigating this type of illegal disposal of waste which places a burden on the finances of the council and ultimately the taxpayer.”

For information how to report flytipping, visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/article/33361/Fly-tipping or call the customer contact centre on 0191 427 7000.