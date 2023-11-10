Calls for Government intervention to end Go North East bus driver strikes

Kim McGuinness has called for the Government to intervene and end the Go North East bus driver strikes.

She has called on the bus operator to reassess its offer to workers after the Government confirmed it was taking money which has been saved from scrapping High Speed Rail and handing it to transport firms.

In October, Transport Minister Richard Holden said that the HS2 funds would be used to extend the £2 bus fare until the end of December 2024, with more than £600m set to be handed to bus companies across the country.

This funding is on top of the money paid to bus operators by local councils to cover the £1 fare for people aged under 22.

Mrs McGuinness has called on both the Government and Go North East to play their part in ending the indefinite strike.

Kim McGuinness and Blaydon MP Liz Twist with striking Go North East workers. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

She said: “No one wants to see this strike go on indefinitely. The Government has used public funds to hand bus firms long-term certainty, now it’s time to pass that on to the workforce.

“It is clear that Government has to act here. We’ve seen transport minister Richard Holden boast of record investment in buses.

"He needs to use that leverage to force the bus companies to settle not just cross his fingers and hope for a solution.

“We can’t keep our towns and villages cut off indefinitely, it’s no use just having ministers saying they want to see it resolved but at the same time refusing to put pressure on bus operators.”

The mayoral candidate has also asked Go North East why it has not tabled an improved offer to workers following the record investment.

Kim added: “Families and workers across the North East are being cut off by this bus strike. These drivers want a fair pay deal, and our region needs to get back to work.

“Bus companies are seeing record investment. Yes, that funding is time limited, but any company seeing massive investment like this has a duty to put its staff first.

“I’m standing to be mayor with a plan to bring buses back under public control, so we passengers can have their say over how services are run.”

The 12-week long Go North East bus driver strike started on Saturday, October 28, and at the time of writing, is looking set to enter its third week.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the latest talks between Go North East and Unite had broken down, with a pay deal still to be agreed.