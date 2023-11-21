Campaign against domestic violence launched by South Tyneside Council

The council are urging South Tyneside residents to support the White Ribbon campaign.

South Tyneside Council have launched a campaign aimed at ending domestic abuse against women and girls, and are encouraging residents to support the vital course of action.

White Ribbon Day, which will take place on Saturday, November 25 seeks to highlight and end male violence against women and girls.

South Shields Town Hall will be lit up in white on White Ribbon Day, before lighting up in orange to mark the first and last days of the following 16 days of activism.

The campaign will raise awareness with a particular focus on the need to engage with men and boys.

Men will be encouraged to wear a white ribbon all year round, making the White Ribbon Promise to never use, excuse, or remain silent about men’s violence against women.

White ribbons can be collected from the South Shields Town Hall, Jarrow Town Hall, The Word, Jarrow Focus, Action Stations, Hebburn Central and Haven Point.

South Tyneside Council and South Tyneside Homes are both White Ribbon accredited organisations, and a number of staff members have signed up to be White Ribbon Ambassadors and Champions.

Councillor Ruth Berkley, Lead Member for Adults, Health and Independence at South Tyneside Council said: “This year we are encouraging everybody to get involved in the campaign so that all women and girls can live their lives free from the fear of violence.

“By wearing a white ribbon, we can demonstrate our support for the cause and start important conversations with one another with the ultimate aim of driving abuse against women and girls from our communities for good.”

South Tyneside Council’s strategy towards domestic abuse will be to recognise all victims and perpetrators of abuse, and offer support.

Support and help will be available from the Restart Domestic Abuse Service, which provides confidential and non-judgemental support to those living and working in South Tyneside.

Chief Executive Jonathan Tew, Leader Cllr Tracey Dixon, Director of Public Health, Tom Hall, Cllr Ruth Berkley and Cllr Adam Ellison are pictured with the White Ribbon flag.

Support is available for all genders who are victims of abuse, as well as children who have been impacted by domestic abuse.

As part of the programme, there is also a tailored behaviour change programme, for anyone who is causing harm.

To get in touch with the Restart Domestic Abuse Service for support, please contact [email protected] or call 07977595910.