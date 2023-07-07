Candle-making and pizza event launched in South Shields by local businesses

A small business in South Shields which specialises in luxury hand poured home fragrance are launching workshops where customers can make their own candles and enjoy a delicious pizza.

The Aroma Candle Co, which launched in 2020, is a female-led, vegan friendly fragrance company, selling various home fragrance products.

The Aroma Candle Co are hosting the upcoming summer event in collaboration with another South Shields business, Up North Pizzeria and Deli.

The event will be held on Sunday, August 13 between the hours of 10am and 12.30pm and will take place at Up North Pizzeria and Deli restaurant and takeaway which is based at Westoe Crown Village.

The two and a half hour event will consist of a candle-making workshop, providing guests with an introductory learning experience to creating their own candles.

Given the collaboration with Up North Pizzeria and Deli, the event will provide guests with a barista coffee on arrival, and on completion of the workshop, guests will be provided with a pizza of their choosing and a drink.

Founder of The Aroma Candle Co, Rebecca Anderson said: “It’s an event suitable for all! You could come alone, with friends or on a date night.

“You will be guided through the art of learning how to make your own candles, which is a skill you can do from the comfort of your own home in the future.

“It will be a fun learning environment, with all questions welcomed!”

Tickets for the event can be purchased from The Aroma Candle Co website, and are priced at £49 per person. The minimum age requirement to attend the event is 12-years-old, and anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.