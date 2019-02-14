Cannabis farm found in South Shields flat at centre of 40-hour police stand-off

A cannabis farm has been found in the flat at the centre of a 40-hour police stand-off in South Shields.

A 38-year-old man was arrested at around 4am this morning following a stand-off with armed police which started at around 11am on Tuesday.

A cannabis farm has been found inside the flat in Lorrain Road, Whiteleas, South Shields, and Northumbria Police say they have launched inquiries into the discovery.

Police say the man inside the flat remains in police custody having been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Superintendent Barrie Joisce, of Northumbria Police, said: “Shortly before 11am on Tuesday, while assisting South Tyneside Council with a gas service warrant, police located a man at an address on Lorrain Road, South Shields, described as being in a distressed state.

“The man had locked himself inside the property and was unwilling to leave.

“At about 3.35am today (Thursday), a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and is currently in police custody. Nobody was seriously injured.

“We would like to thank the local community – in particular residents who live on the street – for their patience and cooperation over the last 48 hours as officers worked to secure a peaceful resolution.”