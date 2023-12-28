The care home is appealing for 100 card for the resident's 100th birthday.

A South Shields care home is appealing to the public to send in birthday cards for a resident who is set to turn 100 in January.

Paula Evans, Lifestyle Lead at Cheviot Court Care Home in Horsley Hill put out an appeal on social media asking for 100 cards to be sent in, each one to mark a year of the resident's life.

Jean is set to turn 100 on Friday, 26 January, and Paula wanted to get the community involved in her birthday celebrations.

Paula has already received lots of messages from people wanting to send cards to Jean as well as other gestures including cupcakes and a 100th birthday sign.

Jean who has been in the care home for around two years is the first of three residents who are set to turn 100 in 2024.

Paula said: "Jean loves to get involved, she loves when we have children come in to visit and likes to colour in.

"She is such a lovely lady you could sit there for hours and talk to her."

Jean is unaware Paula has set up the appeal so will remain a surprise until her birthday.

To celebrate her 100th birthday an entertainer will be visiting staff and residents at Cheviot Court Care Home followed by an afternoon tea as they open all of Jean's cards sent in by the public.

Anyone who would like to send a card can do so by visiting the care home directly or by post:

Cheviot Court Care Home,

63 Horsley Hill Square,

South Shields