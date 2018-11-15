Care home celebrates couple’s 50 years of happiness

A devoted couple were given a party to remember by care home staff in honour of their 50th wedding anniversary.

Mary and Jimmy Collins were able to celebrate their 50 years of happiness in style thanks to the efforts of Willowdene Care Home in Hebburn.

Mary and Jimmy Collins on their wedding day.

Mary, 75, who has been a resident at the home since 2016, was surprised by staff with a party at the home on the day of her Golden Wedding Anniversary last month.

Mary and her husband Jimmy, 77, married on October 26, 1968, and lived together in Jarrow.

Mary worked as a nurse, enjoying bingo in her spare time, while Jimmy was a fitter and then engineer at sea.

He also played football, managed teams for both children and adults, and was chairman of St Bedes AFC.

Mary and Jimmy Collins have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at Willowdene Care Home in Hebburn.

The couple have two children, Maureen and Michael, and one grandchild, Sarah.

To mark the occasion a surprise party was held at the home, featuring entertainment and refreshments.

The lounge was also decked out in their honour with banners and balloons to the couple’s delight.

Cards and a specially made cake were presented to the pair to congratulate them on their milestone.

Mary was overwhelmed with the effort staff had gone to to mark their special day.

Speaking after the party, she said: “We were both so happy and pleased with the party.

“We absolutely loved everything.”

Michael Beaney, home manager at Willowdene Care Home, on Victoria Road West, said she was delighted with the couple’s reaction to the home’s efforts.

She said: “Mary and Jimmy are such a lovely couple.

“The staff wanted to surprise them with a party on their golden wedding anniversary.

“They were absolutely amazed by the effort the staff went to and thoroughly enjoyed their day together.

“We all wish them the very best and many more happy times to come.”