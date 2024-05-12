Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Jarrow-born comedian is starring in a documentary named That’s The Show which will follow Hutchinson on his UK comedy tour.

South Tyneside-born comedian Carl Hutchinson has spoken on the highs and lows of starring in his very own documentary about life on the road as a stand-up comic.

The former teacher turned comedian is starring in a brand-new documentary by MOTIF Pictures named That’s The Show, which follows him behind the scenes as he travels across the UK on tour.

That’s The Show premiered at Newcastle’s Tyneside Cinema on Saturday, May 11 where Carl also interacted with fans as part of a Q&A.

That’s The Show will also be screening in other parts of the North East including; The Witham in Barnard Castle, The Forum in Northallerton, Playhouse in Alnwick, and Queens Hall in Hexham.

We spoke to Hutchinson, to find out how it feels to be the star of a documentary, his journey to stand-up comedy, and his advice to aspiring comedians.

“I’ve been the star of my own shows so many times, but it’s a cool thing to go to a premiere of a film all about me, which is as it should be!” Hutchinson joked, speaking about the Tyneside Cinema premiere.

That’s The Show aims to show a never-before-seen side to life as a stand-up comedian, giving audiences an insight into not only the best parts of the job but the emotional moments off-stage too.

Hutchinson said: “I’m very excited to share with everyone a different part of the job of stand-up comedy.

“Audiences can expect raw footage, unprecedented access to the tour, and a never-before-seen side to Carl Hutchinson.”

Hutchinson said he gave MOTIF Pictures complete creative control over the film, and allowed them to film almost every moment, from leaving the house to embark on the tour to returning at the end, and absolutely everything in between.

When asked on how it felt to be followed by a camera crew filming his every move, Hutchinson said the only time it felt strange was on journey’s in the car to venues.

“It’s a bit weird! Me and Anth [Anth Young - Hutchinson’s support act on the tour] drive in silence like a married couple, but when you’re in with a camera man it almost disrupts the rhythm and you start making small talk.”

Speaking of driving in the car, Hutchinson said that one of his highlights of the documentary was a funny moment during a car journey where he is driving to Durham Gala Theatre.

Hutchinson explained that during the journey he was feeling positive and reflective, before a big Biffa van got in the way, and his philosophical moment was interrupted, leading to a hilarious, annoyed outburst from Hutchinson.

Even though the show focuses a lot on Hutchinson’s fantastic, funny personality, he also revealed that audiences will see him at his most emotional.

He said: “There’s a moment where the crowd are laughing as I speak about something deeply emotional. I don’t want to cry on stage as it’s considered cliche now, so I held it in.

“But the documentary shows that release once I get off stage, and sees all the emotion that I have been holding in.

“Then of course, the documentary shows when the crowd aren’t laughing, and how me and Anth react to that.

“You get a lot of different sides to the low points, as well as the high points.”

Teacher-turned-comedian Carl Hutchinson is starring in the documentary That's The Show.

Hutchinson, who also has his own podcast named The Carl Hutchinson Show, hopes that the documentary will give fans an insight into his career as well as inspire aspiring comedians.

“I still consider myself on my journey, but advice I would give to aspiring comedians is not to take ourselves too seriously but also don’t be frightened of a bit of hard work.

Hutchinson also spoke of how to keep achieving goals in your career as he said: “It’s fine to be happy, as long as you're not content. It’s taken me a while to realise that.”