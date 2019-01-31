Cat rescued after being stuck on rooftop in South Shields for five days

Firefighters have rescued a cat which has been stuck on the roof of a bungalow in South Shields for five days.

Fire crew from South Shields Community Fire Station were called to reports of a cat stuck on the roof of a bungalow in High Meadow, in South Shields, at 1.20pm today.

Firefighters were able to rescue the cat, which is believed to have been stuck on the roof for around five days, and the pet has been returned to its owner.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: "The alarm was caused by a report of a cat which had been stuck on the roof of a dormant bungalow for approximately five days.

"The cat was rescued from the roof before being placed into a cat carrier before being passed to the owner and an attending vet."

Crew used a 10.5 metre ladder, two triple extension ladders and a roof ladder to access the roof and bring the cat down safely.