Shocking camera footage shows three masked intruders attempting to steal a motorbike from a driveway in County Durham - only to be sent running by the camera's siren that was activated by the owner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ring customers received a motion alert when one intruder covered the Ring Video Doorbell with their hand, while the other two intruders attempted to steal the motorbike. This triggered the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus, positioned above the bike, to start recording.

The motion alert woke up the sleeping residents, who immediately checked Ring's Live View and caught the thieves in the act. They quickly activated the camera's Siren feature in the Ring app, startling the would-be thieves and causing them to abandon their plans and flee immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watch as would-be motorbike thieves are sent running by RING burglar alarm | ring

Commenting on the incident, the Ring customer - who wishes to remain anonymous - said “The Ring footage did generate a lot of helpful evidence for the police and lines of enquiry! They were also impressed with the fact we had good security.

They continued: “The main thing is though the Ring camera did what we needed it to in the moment - alerted us, woke us up, and we stopped the motorbike being taken. It was exactly what we hoped would happen if someone ever tried to take it.”

To help homeowners feel more confident about their security, Dave Ward, Managing Director EU and International at Ring, shared his top tips for preventing motorbike theft: “Motorbikes and bicycles are particularly vulnerable to theft, even from private driveways. To protect your valuable vehicles, secure them with ground anchors or heavy-duty chains attached to an immovable object. For comprehensive protection, install a Ring Floodlight or Spotlight Camera overlooking your vehicle storage area. These smart devices alert you to suspicious activity and activate lights immediately, giving you crucial time to respond with a siren or contact authorities. Adding a motorcycle cover also provides an additional security layer by making it harder for thieves to identify high-value targets, while also protecting your vehicle from weather”.