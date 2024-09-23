Celebrations at a Hebburn primary school as it picks up a prestigious award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and pupils at a Hebburn primary school are celebrating after they secured a top award.

Toner Avenue Primary School, in Hebburn, has received the prestigious International School Award from the British Council in recognition of its work to bring the world into the classroom.

The award is designed to celebrate the achievements of schools that do exceptional work in international education.

Fostering an international dimension into the curriculum is at the heart of the British Council’s work with schools as it allows young people to gain a cultural understanding and skills that they need for life work in today’s world.

The international work carried out at Toner Avenue includes the following:

A collaboration with a school in France to practice speaking the French language out loud.

Learning about key landmarks, traditions and songs from across the world.

Looking at and tasting food from around the world - including how it is grown and transported.

World conflict and peace.

Art and literature from many international locations.

Nichola Fullard, headteacher at Toner Avenue, has praised the school’s staff for their efforts in delivering a year-round international dimension to the curriculum.

She said: “I am thrilled that the school has been recognised for the international ethos we have embedded throughout the school.

“The staff have worked together to gather evidence of the year round international activity they do to celebrate cultural understanding and diversity of the world we live in.

“International school lead, Miss Sarah Jones, has been instrumental in the school gaining the award, ensuring that all children are having the best learning experience at Toner Avenue, and supporting staff to evidence the learning effectively.”

Scott McDonald, chief executive of the British Council, has explained the importance of the prestigious International School Award.

He commented: “The school has earned this prestigious award through its inspirational international work and links with schools abroad.

“The International School Award is a chance for schools to be recognised for their important work in bringing the world into their classrooms.

“This is especially commendable when schools have been deeply affected by the global pandemic.

“The desire to build on their international work shines through and it is with utmost pride that we celebrate their achievements.

“By embedding an international dimension in children’s education, these schools are preparing their students for successful lives in the UK or further afield, empowering them to be global citizens, and are creating vital opportunities in an increasingly global economy.”

You can find out more about Toner Avenue’s international curriculum by visiting: https://toneravenue.uk/our-curriculum/international-school-curriculum/.