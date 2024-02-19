Watch more of our videos on Shots!

TV and Heart North East radio star Vicky Pattison spent the day working at Hebburn Helps in aid of Comic Relief. Earlier this month the former Geordie Shore star visited Hebburn Helps, where she spent the day getting stuck in carrying out the duties undertaken by the volunteers on a daily basis.

She also chatted to people who regularly use the service and helped with the FareShare food delivery.

Vicky, who is from Wallsend, North Tyneside, helped co-founder Angie Comerford to deliver mince and dumplings and apple crumble to elderly people in the community.

Vicky's visit to Hebburn Helps was part of the upcoming Comic Relief show which highlights the amazing charity work carried out across the UK to help those in need.

Speaking of Vicky's visit, Angie said: "When Comic Relief got in touch a little while ago it was obviously a massive yes to have them come back and film.

"What an amazing thing to be a part of. I can’t wait to see the finished product when it gets aired.

"Huge well done to our incredible team for once again pulling it out of the bag. I’m so god dam proud of you all.

Vicky shared her experience of visiting Hebburn Helps with BBC Breakfast.