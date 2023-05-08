A dance school based in the Roker area of Sunderland, will be putting together a show to celebrate the achievements of their dancers.

Chance 2 Dance for the Performing Arts was first established in 2011, and has gone from strength to strength over the past 12 years.

The dance school will have four shows named A Show of Pure Imagination which will be held on Saturday, May 13 at 2pm and 6pm and Sunday, May 14 at 1.30pm and 5.30pm.

The show consists of nine performances of “theatrical tasters”, which will include dances inspired by Frozen, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Shrek and SIX the musical, among many more.

One of the older dancers at Chance 2 Dance, Niamh Henderson will take to the stage to perform with the school for the final time before she begins a new chapter of her dancing life, starting at prestigious stage school Bird College in September, which is located in London.

Niamh will take on the role as Elsa in the Frozen inspired production by Chance 2 Dance.

Chance 2 Dance accepts and teaches dancers of all ages and abilities within their school. Principal of Chance 2 Dance, Christine said: “We are a very inclusive school who focus on the confidence of our pupils, creating a family environment and lots of experiences for all.”

A parent of one of the dancers at Chance 2 Dance, Noor said: “My daughter has Cornelia de Lange syndrome, and medical professionals thought she would never walk or talk. However, she is now thriving in a mainstream dance school.”

She continued: “We would love to have a full audience at the show, so that the children can have the audience they deserve.”

The shows will be held at Boldon School Theatre, with tickets priced at £10. To purchase a ticket please visit the Ticket Source website.

