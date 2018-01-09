Change to plan at major junction in South Shields

A molehill could be made out of the mountainous problem of removing waste from the construction of a controversial new roads system in South Tyneside.

Council chiefs want to modify their £8.1m Arches junction development, at Tyne Dock, South Shields, to include a large landscaped mound.

They are bidding to claim an extra quarter hectare of land for inclusion in the A185/A194 dual carriageway project.

They claim the change is needed to lessen the impact to the environment of removing tonnes of waste from the site by road.

If approved, they say the landscape and ecology benefits of the project – set for completion in the autumn - would be maximised.

The council’s application states: “The additional area will contain a landscaped mound including soils excavated for the construction of the scheme that would otherwise be exported off site as waste and landscape and ecological enhancements.”

The scheme aims to reduce congestion at one of the principal road routes into and out of South Shields.

The scheme will see the Arches and Hobson Way/Elswick Way roundabouts become signalised junctions.

A new one-way link from Hobson Way to Jarrow Road will be introduced, with a section of Jarrow Road converted to one-way between the extended Hobson Way and the A194.

The A194 towards the Hobson Way/Elswick Way junction will be widened to enable two right turning lanes onto Hobson Way, and there will be improved pedestrian and cycle routes.

Council bosses say the project will bring huge benefit to motorists, and will boost the borough’s economy and maximise employment and investment opportunities.