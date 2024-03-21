Charlotte Trippier meets Adam Sandler on girls’ trip to London
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United WAG Charlotte Trippier has recently enjoyed a girls’ trip to London, alongside her sister.
Charlotte, who has been married to Newcastle United player Kieran Trippier since 2016, is one of the most followed Newcastle United WAGs on Instagram, with 29.5k followers on the platform.
The mother-of-three regularly shares images and videos on social media showing family life, travel, fashion and support for her football player husband.
Receive a news round-up, as well as breaking news alerts, when you sign up to NewcastleWorld’s newsletters.
Recently, Charlotte shared a collection of images and videos of a recent trip to London, which she took with her sister, Rosie.
In the post, Charlotte captioned: “A quick weekend in London to celebrate my baby girl being the boss little bi**h she is. Proud big sister 👏🏻💖 Best believe your girl got up on stage at @liolondonofficial 💃”.
Charlotte shared images which included various eye-catching fashion looks she had worn during the trip, an image of her sitting at a Charlotte Tilbury make-up counter, a photo of Rosie with a congratulations cookie cake, and one displayed one of the meals the pair had enjoyed.
Included in the post was a video of Charlotte dancing on stage at cabaret club, Lio London.
Charlotte also bumped into a huge Hollywood star during the London trip, sharing on Instagram Stories that had bumped into Adam Sandler.
England international Trippier was not named in Gareth Southgate's latest squad, for matches Brazil and Belgium at Wembley, due to a calf injury. He missed the Magpies' last two games with the issue, with Tino Livramento taking his place at Chelsea in the Premier League and Jacob Murphy stepping in for the FA Cup loss at Manchester City. It is hoped Trippier will be fit enough to resume his remarkable, assist-laden season when Newcastle are next in action, on Saturday week against European spot rivals West Ham United.