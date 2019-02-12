Check out the incredible scenes from the Knitted Bible on display at a South Tyneside school

Biblical ‘yarns’ will be enchanting youngsters and the community at a South Tyneside school this week.

Cleadon Church of England Academy is hosting an exhibition - The Knitted Bible - which depicts 33 knitted Biblical scenes.

Cleadon Church of England Academy charter school pupil Joshua Markqick with the shepherd and his flock as part of the Knitted Bible.

The aim is to engaging school children and the public in stories from the Bible.

The figures have been made by the congregation at Saint George’s United Reformed Church in Hartlepool and have been touring the country.

Displays include the stories of Adam and Eve, The Last Supper and Daniel and the Lion.

This week pupils at Cleadon Church of England Academy, on Boldon Lane, will be able to see the exhibition at their school and learn from the stories.

Cleadon Church of England Academy charter school pupils (left to right) Matthew Blower, Adam Coatsworth and Aimee Lowes depicting the Last Supper.

Members of the public are also invited to check out the impressive display each day from 2.45pm to 4.15pm until Thursday.

Mel Adams, senior educational practitioner at the school, said: “The congregation at Saint George’s United Reformed Church in Hartlepool have made the exhibition which features 33 knitted scenes from the Bible. “The figures are about 20cm tall and feature the likes of Creation, Adam and Eve, Noah’s Ark, the Birth of Jesus and the Crucifixion.

“It’s really impressive and it travels the country. “It was at Chester Cathedral before us and we have been on a waiting list to have it for 18 months.”

The knitted exhibition was first spotted by the school at St Mark’s and St Cuthbert’s church in South Shields and after being blown away by it, the school applied to have it on display at their school.

A scene from the last supper as part of the Knitted Bible display depicting Bible stories.

Staff member Mel travelled down to Chester to pick up the figures last week and bring them to the school.

She continued: “The knitted figures present the stories in another way. “Some of the stories we know and some of them are less obvious, but even if you are not very religious the amount of work and craftsmanship is unbelievable.

“With each scene there is an explanation where the story has been condensed. “It is accessible for all ages and we have set up a time table for the children to have a look at it. “Even the nursery children will be visiting it in small groups with a couple of members of staff who will explain the stories to them.”

The school, which has children aged from three to 11, will also get pupils involved in a treasure trail to identify objects from each scene.

The display is on show in the communal area next to the school hall.

After it has been at the school the Knitted Bible is due to travel to Liverpool and then on to Gateshead and Newcastle as it continues touring the country.

Mel added: “It is very impressive and we think the children will really enjoy it.”