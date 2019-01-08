Check out the stunning new Catfish and the Bottlemen music video filmed in South Tyneside

Big name band Catfish and the Bottlemen have released their latest music video filmed in South Tyneside.

Back in November the hugely popular Indie band - known for hits such as 'Cocoon' and 'Twice' - were seen performing under the walkway by the Amphitheatre in South Shields and at the clifftops near to Souter Lighthouse by fans.

And now the band has released the music video for their new single called Longshot, that was filmed in the borough.

Formed in Llandudno, North Wales, in 2007, Catfish and the Bottlemen is made up of lead singer Ryan Evan "Van" McCann from Cheshire, bass player Benji Blakeway and drummer Robert Hall who are both from Llandudno and guitarist Johnny Bond from Newcastle.

Bond's North East roots mean the band is no stranger to the region, which could explain the choice of location for the striking new video.

Since their formation more than a decade ago, Catfish and the Bottlemen has toured constantly and have had huge success with two studio albums The Balcony and The Ride.

They have performed at the likes of Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, T in the Park, and have now announced a new US tour this year.

And already this year the band had a succession of New Year festival appearances in Australia.

While the band were filming in the borough, fans excitedly watched on as they performed under a huge tent near to Souter Lighthouse, under which a stage had been set up.

Eyewitnesses said they had seen the band being filmed by drones on the clifftops and then driving around the area in cars while being filmed.