Chemical attacker who travelled from the North East to London 'took his own life'

An inquest has found Abdul Ezedi took his own life just hours after he travelled from the North East to London to carry out a chemical attack.

Clapham chemical attacker Abdul Ezedi took his own life and drowned within hours of attacking a woman and two young girls, a coroner has ruled.

Police launched a manhunt for the 35-year-old pizza delivery worker following the incident in south London, at 7.30pm on January 31.

Ezedi’s body was found in the River Thames a few weeks later on February 19.

On ATuesday, July 23, Senior Coroner Mary Hassell ruled that Ezedi, whose body was found beneath Chelsea Bridge, died from suicide and drowned.

A coroner has ruled that Adul Ezedi, who travelled from Newcastle to London to carry out a chemical attack, took his own life. | Met Police

She told the inquest at Poplar Coroner’s Court in east London: “The circumstances surrounding his death are clear in part.

“The evidence of the Metropolitan Police Service is that he is likely to have entered the River Thames at Chelsea Bridge at approximately 11.30pm.

“It seems likely to me that he drowned almost immediately and, although he was not found until February 19, 2024, I will put his death as January 31.”

During the inquest, the coroner ruled that the possibility that Ezedi was pushed or fell into the water by accident.

Senior Coroner Hassell added: “Given the circumstances, including what happened in the day, I think that it is likely that he jumped into the water, and I think it is likely that he did so with the intention of ending his life.”

Ezedi travelled from the North East to London to douse his former girlfriend with a corrosive chemical in an attack on her and her daughters, aged three and eight.

Officers believe Ezedi, who was living in the Newcastle area, threw a strong alkali substance over the woman - some of which also injured one of the children.

During the attack, he also slammed the three-year-old’s head on the ground before fleeing the scene.