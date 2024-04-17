Children in the North East at greater risk of entering care

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new report has revealed the North East has the highest rate of children in care in the country.

Published today by Health Equity North on behalf of the Child of the North All-Party Parliamentary Group, the report shows the economic burden placed on children’s services in the North.

If northern England had experienced the same care entry rates as the South between 2019 and 2023, it would have saved at least £25bn in lifetime social costs of children in care.

The report found that the North has 93 children in care per 10,000 of the child population, compared to 62 for the rest of England.

And the North East has the highest overall care rates, followed by the North West, West Midlands and then Yorkshire and Humber.

The findings have prompted calls from Child of the North APPG members and academics for urgent action to address the inequalities in the care system.

The Child of the North APPG members and report authors are calling for a range of measures to be considered by government including: policies to reduce child poverty; enhanced material support for families involved in Children’s Services; investment in prevention strategies; joint anti-racist and anti-poverty policies; more support for older children and those leaving care; strengthening the workforce and wider system; and optimising children’s social care data.

Emma Lewell-Buck MP for South Shields and Co-Chair of the Child of the North APPG, said: “As a former social worker, I have experienced first hand the immense pressure placed on children’s services in the North.

“When children and families aren’t given the right support the consequences and damage done can last a lifetime. In my region specifically, shameful levels of poverty coupled with underinvestment has led to dramatically disproportionate rises in the number of children in care, compared to the south.