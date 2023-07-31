Over the course of the last few months, South Tyneside Council has been installing fully inclusive play pieces in 11 children’s play parks across the borough.

The new equipment includes level roundabouts, swing sways, rock and rumbles and more with the aim of supporting wheelchair users and other children who have difficulties using the other play facilities.

Children from schools in South Tyneside who cater for pupils with special needs were invited to take part in a competition to design signage to go with the new equipment.

The idea behind the new signs is to encourage users to respect the equipment and value the investment made.

Signs that the children have designed will be displayed alongside the new equipment. Photo: South Tyneside Council.

The 11 winning designs all include messages such as “all are welcome”, play is for everyone” and “think of others”.

Cllr Audrey Huntley, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for Culture, Leisure and the Visitor Economy, revealed her joy at having the children involved with designing the signs for the new equipment.

She said: “Play is so important to the health and wellbeing of our children and we want children of all abilities to be able to have fun and play together.

“This is why we have invested in making our play spaces more accessible and installed inclusive play equipment that will also support children with disabilities and sensory impairments.

“It’s been fantastic to involve children from our special schools in designing the signage to go with the new fully inclusive play pieces.

“The signs send messages to others encouraging them to take ownership of the facilities and help to look after them. They look great. Well done to all those who took part.

“As we mark Love Parks Week this week, and with the school holidays now in full swing, we look forward to seeing families enjoying the new play pieces in our parks over the summer and beyond.”

The new signs at Galsworthy Road (left) and Cornthwaite Park. Photo: South Tyneside Council.

The new all-inclusive equipment has been provided and installed by South Shields-based Play Fitness at the following parks:

Disco Fields in Boldon.

Coulthard Park in Cleadon.

Carr Ellison Park in Hebburn.

Lukes Lane Park in Hebburn.

Heathway in Jarrow.

West Park in Jarrow.

Cleadon Park in South Shields.

Galsworthy Road in South Shields.

Readhead Park in South Shields.

West Park in South Shields.

Cornthwaite Park in Whitburn.