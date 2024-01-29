News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Chinese New Year is approaching quickly. Chinese New Year is approaching quickly.
Chinese New Year is approaching quickly.

Chinese New Year: 8 of the best Chinese takeaways in South Tyneside according to Google reviews

Chinese New Year is edging closer and there is no better way to celebrate than tucking into a takeaway.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 29th Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 16:22 GMT

There’s a bunch of great places to get Chinese food across South ShieldsBoldon, Jarrow and the surrounding area and these are the highest-rated takeaways and restaurants based on Google reviews from customers.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Chinese New Year is on Sunday, February 10, 2024 and is the year of the dragon.

Ocean Pearl on Prince Edward Road in South Shields has a 4.8 out of five rating from 301 Google reviews.

1. Ocean Pearl

Ocean Pearl on Prince Edward Road in South Shields has a 4.8 out of five rating from 301 Google reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Polaris takeaway on Gaskell Avenue in South Shields has a 4.7 rating from 22 Google reviews.

2. Polaris

Polaris takeaway on Gaskell Avenue in South Shields has a 4.7 rating from 22 Google reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Gold Lion takeaway on Dean Road in South Shields has a 4.6 rating from 89 Google reviews.

3. Gold Lion

The Gold Lion takeaway on Dean Road in South Shields has a 4.6 rating from 89 Google reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Royal China takeaway on Ocean Road has a 4.6 rating from 62 Google reviews.

4. Royal China

Royal China takeaway on Ocean Road has a 4.6 rating from 62 Google reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GoogleSouth TynesideFoodSouth ShieldsBoldonRestaurants