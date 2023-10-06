Chris and Rosie Ramsey ‘apologise’ for being nominated for another award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Shields comedy couple Chris and Rosie Ramsey are celebrating once again, as they have been nominated for yet another award.

The pair who are originally from South Shields but now live in Northumberland, began their comedy podcast Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed in early 2019, which was an instant success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the podcast - where new episodes are uploaded every Friday morning, the married couple discuss their life with another, annoyances with the world, and outrageous yet hilarious stories that have been sent in by the public.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the four years since the podcast was first released, Chris and Rosie have been able to publish a spin-off book, and embark on a national tour, with the second tour to take place this winter.

They also secured their own television series on BBC, named The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show. Despite not sharing the name of their podcast, the show mostly follows the same format but in front of a live audience and with celebrity guests in attendance.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple are no stranger to awards, as their podcast has been nominated for plenty, and picked up most of those nominations.

Now, their television show (of which there are two series so far), has caught the award nomination bug.

Their most recent nomination is from the TV Choice Awards 2024, and has been selected for the category Best Entertainment Show.

Speaking on their most recent podcast episode, uploaded today which was titled ‘Open Sesame’, the pair joked about being nominated once again, and how they were ‘sorry’ to ask their listeners to vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris also wrote on his Instagram page: “I’m so sorry about this! Feel like all I do is ask people to vote for stuff… Give us a vote if you have a minute 😉”.