Chris and Rosie Ramsey give surprise donations to South Shields charity shop
and live on Freeview channel 276
South Shields comedy couple, Chris and Ramsey, headed back to their hometown to donate some of their belongings to a local charity shop.
The married couple, who now live in Northumberland, gained international recognition after launching their podcast Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed in 2019.
Since the launch, the podcast has had a book spin-off, two sell-out tours and a TV show named The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show.
However, the local legends still hold South Shields close to their hearts, as they kindly donated their belongings to Farplace Animal Rescue Charity Shop, following a clear out.
The charity shop, which is located on Victoria Road, took to their Facebook page to post an image of Chris Ramsey visiting the store with donations.
Receive a news round-up, as well as breaking news alerts, when you sign up to the Shields Gazette’s newsletters.
In the image, Chris can be seen donating a giant Pikachu soft toy, alongside a caption that explained that the Pikachu toy was brand-new and gifted to the Ramsey family by fellow comedian, Michael McIntyre.
Farplace Animal Rescue Charity Shop in South Shields put the Pikachu toy up for sale for £50, and it sold very quickly.
The Pikachu toy was spotted in a comedy video posted by Rosie on Instagram the same day.
In the video, Rosie lip-syncs Candy Store from Heathers The Musical, as she jokingly head-butts the Pikachu toy, while holding a Fortnum & Mason wicker basket, which was also donated to Farplace Animal Rescue Charity Shop South Shields.
The post was captioned: “Day two of clearing out the garage and I’m losing the will to live.”