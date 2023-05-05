Chris and Rosie Ramsey tease series two of BBC show

South Shields comedy couple, Chris and Rosie Ramsey who have hosted the successful podcast Sh***ged, Married, Annoyed since 2019 are continuing to take the nation by storm.

Their comedy podcast, which involves the married couple chatting about life’s annoyances, married and parental life, as well as reading out outrageous stories from the public has won many awards, including Best Comedy Podcast in the National Comedy Awards two years in a row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The success of the podcast has allowed the couple to expand the material in the form of a best-selling book and sold out arena tours.

Then, they took a version of the podcast to our screens in May 2022, with The Chris and Rosie Ramsey show. The show, which was originally on BBC Two revolved around the couple chatting with other celebrity couples, as well as incorporating sections from the podcast.

Now, Chris and Rosie have announced that series two of The Chris and Rosie Ramsey show will return to our screens in May, this time moving to the main channel, BBC One.

The couple have teased the return on social media, sharing behind the scenes footage from photoshoots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show will be on BBC One at 10.40pm every Friday, starting from May 12. The show will also be available to watch on BBCiPlayer , where you can also catch up on the previous series.

The Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed 2023 tour will be in Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on Friday, December 15 and Saturday, December 16. Resale tickets are currently available, which you can purchase via the Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed website.