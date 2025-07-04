Chris Hughes showcases six decades of fashion to mark Coral-Eclipse race milestone

Chris Hughes has helped Coral celebrate a 50-year sponsorship.

As Coral celebrates its 50-year sponsorship of the prestigious Coral-Eclipse horserace, the bookmaker has teamed up with its racing ambassador, Chris Hughes, to take a trip through the last six decades of fashion.

The shoot took place at Sandown Park, the host venue of the famous Group One contest.

Chris Hughes has helped Coral to mark 50 years of the Coral-Eclipse race. | Finn Partners Box UK

The TV personality and racing fan typically models a three-piece suit when he visits the races but he swapped that for a series of styles that reflected the 50 years since the first Coral-Eclipse in 1976.

Inspired by the 1970s, Chris donned big lapels and flared trousers, while boast a luxurious hairdo.

The Gloucestershire-born Sunderland AFC fan then channelled his inner Sonny Crockett for the 1980s, modelling a Miami Vice white linen suit with rolled-up sleeves and a black shirt.

The milestone Coral-Eclipse race is set to be held on Saturday, July 5. | Finn Partners Box UK

A curtain haircut, coloured sunglasses and a classic Harrington jack marked the Britpop era of the 1990s, while a Y2k-inspired outfit, complete with bootcut trousers and a blazer, marked the 2000s.

Chris finished off the decades donning a massive hat and a maroon blazer, pairing them with skinny jeans for the 2010s, while for the modern day, he wore his familiar House of Cavani suit.

Speaking afterwards, Chris said: “I had so much fun trying to recreate these decade-defining looks and this shoot meant I could combine two of my favourite things – horseracing and fashion.

Chris went on a fashion journey through the decades. | Finn Partners Box UK

“I couldn’t think of a better way to pay tribute to Coral’s 50-year sponsorship of the Coral Eclipse.”

David Stevens, Head of PR at Coral, added: “The Coral-Eclipse is the longest-running Group One sponsorship in world horseracing, and to celebrate this historic milestone of 50 years, we've taken Chris on a memorable, and fashionable, journey through the last six decades."

The 2025 Coral-Eclipse is due to take place on Saturday, July 5.

