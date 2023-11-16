The charity would like families to come along to enjoy the Christmas fun day.

A South Tyneside Family services organisation is hosting a Christmas family fun day event in a bid to raise awareness for the work they do and provide vital funds to deliver its services.

Impact Family Services based at Business Works in South Shields offers specialist domestic abuse support services for men and women, child contact services, bespoke children's work and a number of behaviour change programmes. The organisation want to increase its links within the community and is hosting its first event this festive season.

The Christmas event will include a range of activities including fairground rides, a festive wonderland Santa's Grotto, stalls, face painting, food and drinks and more.

Keen to attract as many people as possible, the team at Impact Family Services have made the event free however there will be a charge for some of the activities.

Phil Avery, who has just joined the team as community fundraiser said: "Our aim is to build links with the community and show we are here for support should they need us.

"We want to raise awareness of what we do and raise vital funds which will help us deliver the services to those that use us."

"We think this is going to be a really good event to bring in the families to celebrate Christmas and we encourage all to come along."

Phil would like to give out a special mention to O'Brien's who will be providing catering and fairground rides on the day.

The Family Fun Day event will take place on Saturday, 2 December at Marine Park Primary School, South Shields from 12pm until 5pm.

All money raised on the day will go back into Impact Family Services to continue supporting families.

Any businesses or individuals who would like to provide sponsorship to the organisation are asked to email [email protected]