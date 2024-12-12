Christmas forecast: Met Office predicting snow for North East this festive season

The Met Office has updated its Christmas Day forecast - and there is a good chance of a white Christmas for some in the North East.

The region is regularly near the top of white Christmas odds lists in the build up to the big day, and the Met Office has given those wanting a snowy end to the year additional hope.

As part of the weather service’s medium to long range forecast for much of December, wintry conditions make up much of the prediction, especially as we edge closer to December 25.

The Met Office forecast is predicting a flurry of snow this Christmas. | sn

The forecast, which runs from Monday, December 16 until Christmas Day itself reads: “While high pressure may try and build at times, especially in the south late in the period, the more likely scenario is for an unsettled regime to dominate.

“Spells of wind and rain, perhaps with some hill snow in the north, are likely, followed by blustery showers, these most frequent and perhaps wintry at times in the northwest. Temperatures will vary around average, with oscillations between colder and milder interludes.”

According to Oddschecker, the wintry forecast puts the North East as the most likely area in England to see snow on Christmas Day. Most bookmakers offer odds for the largest cities in the UK, which includes Newcastle.

The Tyneside city has been given recent odds of 2/1, meaning a probability of 30% to see snowfall on Christmas Day- the best odds in England with just Edinburgh and Glasgow offering better prices in the UK.

The longer range forecast, which runs from Boxing Day into the New Year, says: “Mainly unsettled conditions appear more likely than not for most, with spells of wind and rain followed by showers affecting most areas but especially towards the northwest of the UK. Some sleet and snow is also likely at times, especially on high ground in the north.

“Temperatures are likely to be around or slightly above average overall, but with any more settled interludes bringing a risk of frost and fog.”