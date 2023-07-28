Christmas has come early! Joe McElderry announces festive show for this November

We may be right in the middle of summer right now, but some of us Christmas lovers are already on the countdown to the festive period.

So, the news that one of our hometown heroes will be performing a festive show this November is music to our ears!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Shields singer and musical theatre performer Joe McElderry announced via social media that he will be hosting and performing his very own festive show on Friday, November 10, which will be held at Newcastle’s O2 City Hall.

The event, which is named Joe’s Festive Party, which is said to be “a night of music, christmas fun and entertainment”.

Tickets for the Christmas event are available to purchase now , with the prices starting from £33.10 depending on seat location.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those who would like to meet Joe himself, Meet and Greet tickets are also available to purchase, which include a fantastic seat to the show as well as the opportunity to meet the talented 32-year-old.

Joe’s previous concert, Celebrate The Music, which saw him perform classic hits across the North East and beyond, was a great success with audiences and will be returning for September and October, performing in South Shields on Thursday, September 28 and Friday, 27 October.

South Shields star Joe McElderry has announced a one-night-only Christmas show.