News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Christmas has come early! Joe McElderry announces festive show for this November

The former X Factor winner has announced a brand-new show, Joe’s Festive Party.

By Holly Allton
Published 28th Jul 2023, 13:45 BST- 2 min read

We may be right in the middle of summer right now, but some of us Christmas lovers are already on the countdown to the festive period.

So, the news that one of our hometown heroes will be performing a festive show this November is music to our ears!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Shields singer and musical theatre performer Joe McElderry announced via social media that he will be hosting and performing his very own festive show on Friday, November 10, which will be held at Newcastle’s O2 City Hall.

The event, which is named Joe’s Festive Party, which is said to be “a night of music, christmas fun and entertainment”.

Most Popular

Tickets for the Christmas event are available to purchase now, with the prices starting from £33.10 depending on seat location.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For those who would like to meet Joe himself, Meet and Greet tickets are also available to purchase, which include a fantastic seat to the show as well as the opportunity to meet the talented 32-year-old.

Joe’s previous concert, Celebrate The Music, which saw him perform classic hits across the North East and beyond, was a great success with audiences and will be returning for September and October, performing in South Shields on Thursday, September 28 and Friday, 27 October.

South Shields star Joe McElderry has announced a one-night-only Christmas show.South Shields star Joe McElderry has announced a one-night-only Christmas show.
South Shields star Joe McElderry has announced a one-night-only Christmas show.

Joe will also be returning to Newcastle’s Theatre Royal this Christmas to perform in their annual winter pantomime. He will be hanging up his Fairy Godfather boots, and will this time be performing as Jiminy Cricket in the theatre’s production of Pinnochio.

Related topics:Joe McElderryMusicSocial mediaNewcastleSouth Shields