Christmas in South Tyneside: Light switch-ons, markets, parades, and more

This year’s festive season is fast approaching and South Tyneside is getting ready to celebrate Christmas once again.

South Tyneside Council has revealed the festive programme of activities across the borough for 2024, including light switch-ons, parades, markets, and more.

The Christmas programme gets underway with a lights switch on event in the borough’s three town centres, along with smaller events in local communities.

We’ve put together a list of the main Christmas events taking place in South Tyneside this year.

Christmas Light Switch-ons

South Shields:

The Christmas lights in South Shields will be switched on outside of The Word between 5pm and 6pm on Thursday, November 21.

The Mayor of South Tyneside will be joined by a host of festive entertainment including singers, walkabout entertainers and stilt walkers.

There will also be festive market running from 1pm until 6pm.

Jarrow:

Jarrow will follow South Shields in switching on the Christmas lights just a day later on Friday, November 22.

Members of the public are invited to join together outside of Jarrow Town Hall for an event that will include local entertainment, seasonal characters and choir performances from Valley View and Hedworthfield Primary schools.

The event will run from 4pm until 5pm.

Hebburn:

Last but not least is Hebburn, with its Christmas lights switch-on taking place on Monday, November 25 at Fountains Park from 4pm until 5pm.

Much like the other events, there will be seasonal songs and lots of entertainment for the full family.

South Tyneside Winter Parade

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that the annual Winter Parade is set to return to South Shields for 2024.

Delivered in conjunction with The Cultural Spring, the team behind the Summer Parade, the South Tyneside Winter Parade promises to be an unforgettable enjoying of festive joy and spirit.

Starting at 5.30pm on Friday, December 6, the parade will make its way along Ocean Road towards the seafront, with spectators set to be entertained by fantastic parade performers.

Once it has made its way to South Shields seafront, the parade will end with a performance in Bents Park.

Festive fairs and markets

As well as the festive market during the South Shields lights switch-on, there will also be two more held in the town centre’s Market Square.

These are set to take place from 9am until 3pm on Saturday, November 30, and Saturday, December 7.

Souter Lighthouse will host its popular Christmas craft fair to offer visitors a more relaxed way of Christmas shopping this year.

The event will be held between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, November 30, and Sunday, December 1.

Boldon CA’s Christmas Festival will see visitors experience festive stalls and entertainment, along with a special guest.

The festival will be held at Boldon Community Centre on Friday, November 29, between 6pm and 8.45pm.

The annual Christmas Fair is set to return to Jarrow Hall on Saturday, November 30, and Sunday, December 1, between 10am and 4pm both days.

Ice skating

Winter Wonderland is set to return to South Shields’ Ocean Beach Pleasure Park to give visitors an authentic and unforgettable ice skating experience.

The ice rink will run from Friday, December 6, until Sunday, January 5, 2025.

Skaters will be able to take to the ice undercover in a decorated marquee with music and lights that are designed to create a winter experience whilst sheltering visitors from the elements.

There will be skating boots for both children and adults in a range of sizes but visitors are also welcome to bring their own.

Organisers have confirmed there will also be quiet hours on Sundays from 11am until 12pm that feature no music or flashing lights.

For more information and to book a time slot, visit: https://www.oceanbeach.co.uk/ice-skating/.

Civic Carol Concert

Members of the public are invited to join the South Tyneside Orchestra and primary school choirs for the annual South Tyneside Civic Carol Concert at the Temple Park Centre.

The joint concert will see primary school choirs from across the borough performing a selection of festive music.

Tickets are priced at £5 per person and are available to purchase from the Shop @ The Word, participating schools and the Temple Park Centre.

For a full list and breakdown of Christmas activities happening in South Tyneside, visit: https://www.visitsouthtyneside.co.uk/article/11492.