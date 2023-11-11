Three huge events will mark the start of the festive period.

Christmas light switch ons: Times and dates for South Shields, Hebburn and Jarrow events

The big day is now only a few weeks away and towns across South Tyneside are gearing up for a huge festive season full of celebration.

Part of the traditional Christmas build-up comes from festive light switch on events held across the country, with a trio of community meet-ups taking place across South Tyneside over the coming weeks.

This is everything you need to know about the regions's Christmas light switch ons.

Three events will be taking place across the region with families seeing in the Christmas period in South Shields, Hebburn and Jarrow.

South Shields Christmas light switch on

The largest town in the region will turn on its lights on Thursday, November 23.

Taking place at the town's Market Square, just outside The Word, organisers are promising an amazing atmosphere.

The Mayor will be joined by Metro Radio's Chris Felton, who will host the event. There will also be a range of entertainment including live music from local band The Marigolds alongside Tree Stump Theatre and santa himself is also expected to make an appearance.

The market will be open throughout the afternoon until 6:30pm while the main event will run from 5pm until 6pm.

Hebburn Christmas light switch on

Further west in the region, Hebburn will welcome the festive season to town with its switch at Fountains Park on Monday, November 27.

Music from St Aloysius Primary School, along with a brass quartet and a children's entertainer will give life to the event while street performers and entertainers will be mingling with the crowd.

Santa is also expected to make a special appearance for the event, which will run between 4pm and 5pm.

Jarrow Christmas light switch on

Jarrow will get Christmas underway on Friday, November 24 and the town is preparing for an event outside its town hall to celebrate.

The event will include music from Jarrow Cross Primary School, plus Jen Cherene who will perform and compere the event.

Further entertainment will come from a brass quartet, a children's entertainer and street performers while Santa will once again be hitting the streets of South Tyneside.