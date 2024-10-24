Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three huge events will mark the start of the festive period.

The big day is still two months away but towns across South Tyneside are gearing up for a huge festive season full of celebration.

This is everything you need to know about the regions's Christmas light switch ons.

South Shields Christmas light switch on

The largest town in the region will turn on its lights on Thursday, November 21.

Taking place at the town's Market Square, just outside The Word, organisers are promising an amazing atmosphere.

The Mayor will be joined alongside festive entertainment including singers, walkabout entertainers and stilt walkers.

The market will be open throughout the afternoon until 6pm while the main event will run from 5pm until 6pm.

Hebburn Christmas light switch on

Further west in the region, Hebburn will welcome the festive season to town with its switch at Fountains Park on Monday, November 25.

Very little else is known about the event so far, with no entertainment or special visitors confirmed, although we do know the event will be taking place between 4pm and 5pm.

Jarrow Christmas light switch on

Jarrow will get Christmas underway on Friday, November 22 and the town is preparing for an event outside its town hall to celebrate.

Entertainment including seasonal characters will be available to take photos with, while the event will run from 4pm until 5pm.

South Shields Winter Parade

The festive events continue into December thanks to South Shields’ WInter Parade.

Working its way down Ocean Road and into Bents Park, the parade will take place on Friday, December 6 with dancers and performers from across the region taking part to welcome in the final weeks before the big day.