Supermarkets are changing their opening times throughout the Christmas and New Year period.

Some large supermarkets in South Tyneside have confirmed their opening times for the Christmas and New Year period.

Whether it be last-minute stocking fillers, pigs in blankets or evening snacks, supermarkets are a vital part of Christmas plans - but when will the biggest stores open their doors across the Christmas and New Year period?

All supermarket chains operate different hours than usual over the final few days of the year with some companies claiming some sites operate different times within the same group so it may be best to also check the chain’s website before making a trip out the house.

Aldi

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chain have already confirmed their opening times for the festive season.

Shops will keep to their regular hours until Christmas Eve, when shops will be open between 9:30am and 4pm before closing on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

From Wednesday, December 27 until Saturday, December 30 stores will be open between 8am and 8pm while New Years Eve shoppers can pick up items from 9:30am until 4pm.

After closing on New Year's Day, regular service will begin from Tuesday, January 2.

Asda

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much like Aldi, Asda will keep stores open as usual until Christmas Eve when stores will be open between 10am and 4pm.

Shops will be closed on Christmas Day while Boxing Day will see doors open between 9am and 6pm.

After a 6am - midnight opening time on Wednesday, December 27, regular hours return until New Years Eve, when doors will be open between 10am and 4pm.

Hours of 9am until 6pm will be in place on New Year's Day and 6am - midnight the following day.

Lidl

Lidl are yet to announce their Christmas opening hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this, the discounter confirmed it will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, with many of its stores shut for Boxing Day across the UK.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Morrisons

Regular hours at Morrisons will run until Christmas Eve when stores will be open between 10am and 4pm before Christmas Day closures.

Boxing Day will see stores open between 9am and 6pm with days between then and New Year's Eve seeing shops open between 7am and 10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doors will be open on Sunday, December 31 between 10am and 4pm and between 9am and 6pm on New Year's Day.

Opening hours of 7am - 10pm are in place on Tuesday, january 2 before normal service resumes.

Sainsbury's

Although New Year's Eve hours are yet to be announced, Sainsbury's stores will be closed on Christmas Day with shortened horus on Boxing Day. This will change from store to store, although it is likley this will be 9am - 6pm.

Tesco

Tesco opening hours will depend on the size of the store. Tesco Express will be open between 7am and 10pm on Christmas Eve, closed on New Year's Day and open between 9am and 7pm.

New Year's Eve will see the smaller stores open from 7am - 10pm on New Year's Eve and 8am - 10pm on New Year's Day.