Christmas supermarket delivery slots in South Tyneside: How and when to book in 2023

Christmas presents are being prepared and family gatherings are being organised across the country with festive dinners next on the agenda.

But with so much else to organise over the next few weeks, supermarket deliveries can be a saving grace to many, and this Christmas they are often in high demand.

But where and when can you get delivery slots for this Christmas across South Tyneside?

Asda

All Asda customers are already able to book their delivery slots for this December.

The supermarket’s delivery pass members were able to pre select order slots from Tuesday, October 3 while all other customers have been able to book from Tuesday, October 10.

Slots will be available up to and including Christmas Eve, although deliveries for December 24 will only be available to book from Monday, December 20.

Booking can be made through the Christmas section of the Asda website.

Morrisons

Morrisons’ Christmas delivery slots are available between Tuesday, December 21 and Christmas Eve with a minimum order of £25.

Much like Asda, Morrisons customers are able to book delivery slots now with options initially becoming available on Wednesday, October 18.

Slots can be booked through the supermarket’s website.

Sainsbury’s

Delivery slots for Sainsbury’s are also available now with times and dates opening from Monday, October 16. This date was for Sainsbury’s Delivery Pass customers although the rest of the public could book slots from Monday, October 23.

Click and collect slot bookings are available from Monday, November 20 via the Sainsbury’s website or by using the Sainsbury’s Groceries app, which is free to download on Android and iOS.

Tesco

Tesco are leaving their delivery slots until later in the year compared to other supermarkets this year.