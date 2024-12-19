The final countdown to the big day is here!

There are just a matter of days until Christmas Day and the Met Office has prepared its forecast for the big day.

Whether it is a tradition for you and your family to head out the house for a walk on December 25 each year or you are needing to travel to meet up with loved ones, this is what the weather service is predicting.

What is the forecast for Christmas Eve in South Tyneside?

The day before Christmas Day is expected to be a dry one across our corner of the North East, and fairly warm at that.

Overnight lows of 5°C will rise to highs of 11°C later in the day thanks to overcast skies with occasional sunny intervals expected. These temperatures will likely remain in double figures as we move into the evening of Christmas Eve.

The overcast skies will continue into the night with lows of just 11°C as we enter Christmas Day.

What is the Christmas Day forecast in South Tyneside in 2025?

Wednesday, December 25 will remain fairly warm as conditions from earlier in the week continue.

Sunny intervals are expected aftersunrise into the late morning before clouds are expected to cover any bright conditions by 1pm. Cloudy conditions are expected to last into the evening.

Overnight lows of 11°C may feel closer to 9°C heading into Christmas Day, with temperatures reaching a peak of 12°C between midday and around 3pm. The mercury will only fall to 10°C into the night.

What is the Met Office forecast between Christmas and New Year?

The gap between Christmas and New Year remains part of the Met Office’s medium to long range forecast at the time of writing.

The weather service says: “A more prolonged period of settled weather looks likely to develop as an area of high pressure becomes established across much of the UK, confining spells of rain and wind to the northwest of Scotland.

“It may even become settled here too, but confidence in the north/south boundary between settled and unsettled steadily lowers through the period. Becoming widely mild, perhaps exceptionally so in some places, although clearer spells overnight may lead to localised frost and fog.”