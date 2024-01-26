Clean sweep for South Shields pubs at the 2024 CAMRA Pub of the Year awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland and South Tyneside branch of CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) has named South Shields pubs as the top three for its 2024 Pub of the Year award.

The Marine, on Ocean Road, picked up first place for the fourth year running, having previously been named as the winner in 2020, 2022 and 2023 - there was no award given out in 2021 due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Steamboat, on Mill Dam, picked up second place for the third year in a row and The Cask Lounge, on Charlotte Street, makes up the top three.

There was also success for a South Tyneside venue in the Club of the Year 2024 award as The Mid Boldon Club, on Front Street in East Boldon, was announced in the top spot.

The Marine, The Steamboat and The Cask Lounge have been named in the top three of the Sunderland and South CAMRA branch's Pub of the Year 2024 awards. Photo: Google Maps.

A post on The Marine's Facebook page has thanked everyone for their support over the last year to help them secure the award again.

It said: "We're delighted to have been voted Sunderland and South Tyneside CAMRA pub of the year.

"Congratulations to The Mid Boldon Club on being voted Club of the Year and to the other pubs and clubs who placed.

"Thanks to all our staff for their hard work and to all who voted for us for your support."

The Mid Boldon Club, in East Boldon, was named as Club of the Year 2024. Photo: Google Maps.

CAMRA is an independent voluntary organisation which promotes the sale of real ale, cider and perry in traditional British pubs and clubs.

Its Sunderland and South Tyneside branch has around 500 members and supports many pubs and clubs across its catchment area.

Now that the Pub and Club of the Year 2024 winners have been announced, the organisation has confirmed that the Cider Pub of the Year will soon be revealed.

A spokesperson for CAMRA said: "Well done to all on the list, with almost 80 "Real Ale" venues in the Sunderland and South Tyneside branch area, it is an achievement to appear anywhere on this list.

"The results of Sunderland Cider Pub of the Year and South Tyneside Cider Pub of the Year to follow as soon as possible."