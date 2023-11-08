Clervaux Nursery in Jarrow celebrates maintaining its 'Outstanding' Ofsted status

Staff, pupils and parents at Clervaux Nursery are celebrating another 'Outstanding' Ofsted inspection.

Clervaux Nursery, on Clervaux Terrace in Jarrow, has maintained its 'Outstanding' Ofsted rating following an inspection in July.

The latest rating means that the nursery has maintained its 'Outstanding' status after delivering back-to-back top results.

Ofsted inspectors stated that the school "truly lives up to its motto of 'children at the heart of everything we do'" and branded it as a "little gem in the heart of the community".

The report stated: "Children love coming to this welcoming and vibrant nursery school. They flourish because of the caring and consistent approach every adult shows.

Staff and pupils have celebrated the 'Outstanding' ranking with a Halloween party. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

"Children are eager to begin their learning each day. They relish the wealth of captivating things for them to do, both inside and outside.

"Children enjoy their constant interactions and dialogue with adults.

Staff take great care to get to know every child thoroughly, including before they start, to ensure that they are fully included in what the school has to offer.

"Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) thrive. Like others, they benefit significantly from the close partnerships the school crafts with parents and carers."

Jenny Parker, the headteacher of Clervaux Nursery, has expressed her delight to the Shields Gazette about the 'Outstanding' ranking.

She said: "We are ecstatic with the result and so pleased that all of the hard work that everyone has put into the place has paid off.

"Being at the end of the term, it was a really celebration and a good way to end the year with a bang.

"All the staff and parents were over the moon but we already know that we are outstanding, this just affirms and validates that.

"I can't thank the parents and staff within the school enough, everyone has worked exceptionally hard and always do.

"We didn't do anything differently, it just was the usual routine and the constant consistency which is what we pride ourselves on - that really shone on the day."