Based initially in the 12 Children’s Centres across the Borough, the hubs will allow us to further deliver on our ambition of keeping people healthy and well throughout their lives.

The hubs will transform the way services for families are delivered across the Borough with better integrated services for families and children from conception up to the age of 19 or 25 for those with additional needs.

South Tyneside Council Leader Cllr Tracey Dixon

We all know that parenthood brings all sorts of challenges so I’m thrilled that we will be able to be on hand for longer to offer advice and support when needed.

By providing access to a broad range of universal, targeted and specialist services the hubs will make sure that families have the right services at the right time.

Initially the support on offer will include parenting support, early language and home learning, parent-child relationships and infant feeding support but we want parents and carers to help shape the services on offer as the network of hubs develops.

A range of professionals and service providers, including midwives, health visitors, early help workers and adolescent workers will be located at the hubs to provide a one-stop-shop so that families need only tell their story once and help can be provided at the earliest opportunity.