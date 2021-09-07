Coastguard called out to South Shields after receiving reports of a body in the water

The South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) were called out shortly before 6pm on Tuesday, September 7, after receiving a report of an object in the water which was believed to be a body near the pier in South Shields.

A SSVLB spokesperson said: “The team were tasked to the pier in South Shields after a report of an object in the water believed to be a body.

Coastguard teams were called to South Shields after receiving reports of a body in the water.

"Team members arrived and met the first informant who indicated the area where she saw it, we enlisted the help of a passing kayaker who located the object which turned out to be driftwood.

"We updated Humber and we were stood down. False alarm with good intent.”

