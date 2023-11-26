Coca-Cola Truck Tour to head to Metrocentre

The Coca-Cola Truck Tour will spread the magic of Christmas at Gateshead’s Metrocentre this weekend.

Whether it’s by spotting the advert on television, or actually visiting one, the Coca-Cola Truck is one of the most exciting signs that Christmas is just around the corner.

The Coca-Cola Truck will be embarking on a UK tour of 17 stops, and will arrive at the Metrocentre in Gateshead on Sunday, November 26 from 11am until 5pm.

The magical tour will certainly mark the beginning of the festivities, as along with being able to see the Coca-Cola Truck up close, they will also be bringing along their brand-new Snow Globe, which invites families to step into a winter wonderland and take the perfect festive photo.

But that isn’t the only joyful Christmas aspect of the tour, as there will also be a Coca-Cola Christmas Choir present, who will perform a set of Christmas carols to visitors as well as a ‘Discover Your Inner Santa’ quiz.

Coca-Cola has teamed up with Neighbourly as part of the Truck Tour, a charity which supports local communities. At the Truck Tour, people wanting to make a difference to those in need this Christmas can scan a QR code, to contribute to the Neighbourly Foundation.

While the Truck Tour is at Gateshead’s Metrocentre, visitors to the Truck Tour can donate to North Shields Community Garden. The North East based charity, which Coca-Cola has chosen to represent on behalf of Neighbourly, is made up of volunteers that are adults with additional needs and students at risk of exclusion.

Donations to North Shields Community Garden, will help them to build and share a communal cooking space.

Steve Butterworth, CEO at Neighbourly, said: “We’re excited to join forces with Coca-Cola over the festive period. The Christmas Truck Tour is a fantastic way to increase awareness of Neighbourly’s mission to help businesses build stronger communities."

He continued: “The partnership with Coca-Cola is about more than just festivities; it's about making a real difference. By connecting businesses with local causes, we aim to create a positive impact that lasts beyond the holiday season. We hope people can visit the Coca-Cola Truck Tour this Christmas and discover how they can be a force for good in their community.”