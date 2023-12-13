Cocktails and jungle exploration - I visited the Metrocentre's Treetop Golf course

I visited the North East's newest mini golf venue to see if it was up to par.

Last week I took a trip to the Metrocentre, in Gateshead, to try out its newest attraction, Treetop Golf.

The venue is located in the Upper Qube area of the shopping centre and promises guests "an immersive and expansive" mini golf experience across two different 18-hole courses.

These courses are named "The Tropical Trail", which is a jungle themed course, and "The Ancient Explorer Trail", which is themed around ancient ruins.

Before we teed off, my wife and I grabbed a drink in The Market Cafe, which provides guests with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, small bites to eat and sweet treats.

Treetop Golf has officially opened in the Upper Qube area of the Metrocentre, in Gateshead. Photo: National World.

I opted for a bottle of Modelo and she selected a "Crimbo Cosmo" from Treetop Golf's Christmas drinks menu.

Made up of vodka, triple sec, lime juice, cinnamon syrup, cherry syrup and cranberries, it truly was Christmas in a glass.

Drinks finished, we went up to the counter to get our putters and golf balls before being quickly briefed on the rules by a member of staff.

The tree in the middle of "The Tropical Trail" course. Photo: National World.

We decided to take on "The Tropical Trail", with both courses starting on the entrance level before you head downstairs for the remaining 17 holes.

As we ventured around the course, we were greeted with fountains, plants, a huge tree and lighting to give it a bioluminescence feeling - in a way, it reminded me of Pandora in Disney's Animal Kingdom which definitely isn't a bad thing to be compared with.

I bottled the lead on the last three holes of the course, allowing my wife to win by three shots - but you know what they say, "happy wife, happy life".

The "Crimbo Cosmo" cocktail and festive drinks menu. Photo: National World.

Everyone who plays gets one shot at the bonus 19th hole - with a hole in one granting a free round of golf.

I didn't manage to secure a hole in one on the previous 18 holes and the bonus round saw me continue that form; however, it provides a unique end to the game rather than just returning your ball at the kiosk like other mini golf courses.

Given that we went on a Friday afternoon, the venue was very quiet and it proved to be quite a relaxing experience for both of us.

The course is themed to provide an "immersive" experience. Photo: National World.

We don't have kids so would probably avoid peak times such as weekends but I imagine that it would be a great activity for the whole family to enjoy - especially over the upcoming Christmas period.

We are already planning a return visit to take on "The Ancient Explorer Trail" as I look to avenge my narrow defeat.

Pricing for the venue isn't too bad either, with a standard entry for one course costing £11 per person or £16 per person if you wish to play both courses.

If you get a hole-in-one on the bonus 19th hole, you’ll win a free 18-hole game of mini golf. Photo: The Manc Photographer.

There is also concessions for students, pensioners and families available, alongside an "early bird" deal which runs before 1pm Monday to Friday.