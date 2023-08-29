Coffee morning to help Macmillan Cancer Support taking place in East Boldon

Submitted group shot of volunteers with Reverend Paul Barker (green t-shirt) getting ready for the coffee morning with promotional items from Macmillan.

People can catch up with friends or make new ones over a cuppa while helping others at an event in September.

Volunteers from St George’s Church in East Boldon are organising a coffee morning on Tuesday, September 26, to raise money to support the work of Macmillan Cancer Support.

There will be cakes and coffee, along with a raffle and an opportunity to make a donation to support the vital work of Macmillan.

The coffee morning is taking place at the church in Front Street from 10am.

There are around three million people living with cancer in the UK today, and more than 360,000 are diagnosed every year.

Macmillan provides them with help with in paying bills, going through treatment, or with how they're feeling.

Reverend Paul Barker from St George's said: “Over the last year as a church we have conducted more funerals for families than ever during my time here in the Boldons.

"A large percentage of those funerals are for people who have had cancer.

"We wanted to host this coffee morning in tribute to all of them and because through talking to families time and time again I hear about the positive difference Macmillan Cancer Support has made to families in their darkest moments."

Group shot of the coffee morning gathering, weekly at 10am at St George’s Church, Front Street, East Boldon

Reverend Barker said the coffee morning at St George’s started two years ago and has become a regular gathering on a Tuesday morning at 10am.

“There is a lovely community feel to our coffee morning and we welcome people from all over the area, Boldon and beyond," he said.

"Some people who come along attend one of our churches, but others don’t and it’s a lovely way to use our church building and create a space of welcome and hospitality.

"The coffee morning has become an important place for some people who are living alone, following a bereavement and it’s a lovely reason to get out of the house and meet people in a relaxed and friendly environment.

He said everyone is welcome to come along to the coffee morning any week, but especially on Tuesday September 26.